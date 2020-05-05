You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson police: Child dies in accidental shooting

Tucson police: Child dies in accidental shooting

Police believe the child died of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot

crime scene tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A child died from an apparently self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Tucson police said. 

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident in the 800 block of West Roger Road, near North Oracle Road, on Tucson's north side.

The child, whose age was not provided, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 5, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the police department.

Family members were in the home when the shooting happened. 

No other information was available. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News