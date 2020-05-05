Tucson police: Child dies in accidental shooting

A child died from an apparently self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Tucson police said.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident in the 800 block of West Roger Road, near North Oracle Road, on Tucson's north side.

The child, whose age was not provided, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 5, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the police department.

Family members were in the home when the shooting happened.

No other information was available.

