A 22-year-old man was killed Monday when struck by a vehicle head-on on Tucson's east side, police say.
Joseph Abdiel Santos-Nelson was riding eastbound in the westbound curb lane of 22nd Street, near South Vista Overlook Drive, when a driver in a westbound Chevrolet Silverado struck Santos-Nelson, according to Tucson police news release.
Santos-Nelson was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash occurred around 12:50 p.m.
He was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred, police said.
A detectives determined the driver was not speeding through the area or impaired when the collision occurred, the news release said.
No charges or citations have been issued as of Tuesday morning.