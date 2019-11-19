The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision at 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway.

 Tucson Police Department

A 22-year-old man was killed Monday when struck by a vehicle head-on on Tucson's east side, police say.

Joseph Abdiel Santos-Nelson was riding eastbound in the westbound curb lane of 22nd Street, near South Vista Overlook Drive, when a driver in a westbound Chevrolet Silverado struck Santos-Nelson, according to Tucson police news release.

Santos-Nelson was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash occurred around 12:50 p.m.

He was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred, police said.

A detectives determined the driver was not speeding through the area or impaired when the collision occurred, the news release said.

No charges or citations have been issued as of Tuesday morning.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.