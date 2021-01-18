 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police identify driver killed in wreck with Sun Tran bus
editor's pick top story

Tucson police identify driver killed in wreck with Sun Tran bus

Midtown Tucson SunTran fatal crash

Pima Street is closed just east of Swan Road as Tucson police investigate a fatal crash involving a SunTran bus and a truck. 

 Stephanie Casanova

A man killed Sunday morning in a crash with a Sun Tran bus ran a stop sign, Tucson police said Monday in a news release

Clay M. Starr, 61, was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck south on North Arcadia Avenue about 8:45 a.m. when police say he ran a stop sign at East Pima Street, colliding with a westbound bus, the news release.

Starr was killed in the crash. Three other occupants were taken to hospitals for minor injuries and others were treated at the crash scene, police said.

The driver of a third vehicle, a 2001 Ford Expedition, swerved to avoid the crash and struck a building, police said.

The investigation continues.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Cookie Drop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News