Tucson police identify driver killed in wreck with Sun Tran bus

A man killed Sunday morning in a crash with a Sun Tran bus ran a stop sign, Tucson police said Monday in a news release
Clay M. Starr, 61, was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck south on North Arcadia Avenue about 8:45 a.m. when police say he ran a stop sign at East Pima Street, colliding with a westbound bus, the news release.
Starr was killed in the crash. Three other occupants were taken to hospitals for minor injuries and others were treated at the crash scene, police said.
The driver of a third vehicle, a 2001 Ford Expedition, swerved to avoid the crash and struck a building, police said.
The investigation continues.