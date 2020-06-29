Tucson police investigating fatal shooting at Rodeo Park

A woman was fatally shot at Rodeo Park on Tucson's south side Sunday night, officials said.

Just before 11 p.m. Tucson Police responded to a report of a shooting in the southern parking lot of the park at 5001 S. Nogales Hwy., the police department said in a news release Monday.

Officers found Tara A. Hufault, 29, inside a vehicle where she suffered from gunshot wounds. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, the department said.

Officers interviewed two of Hufault's friends who had been with her before the shooting.

Police believe Hufault was shot while at the park during a prearranged meeting, the department said.

Officers are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

