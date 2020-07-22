Tucson police: Man, 43, struck and killed crossing street

A 43-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in midtown on Tuesday evening, the city's 14th pedestrian fatality this year.
Tucson police said Arturo Felipe Barrio Jr., was struck by a 2005 Jeep SUV shortly before 10 p.m. as he crossed at the intersection of East Broadway and North Swan Road. He was declared dead at the scene.
Tucson police traffic detectives determined that the Jeep SUV was northbound on Swan and had a green light at Broadway. The Jeep continued north through the intersection at the same time that Barrio was walking across the street. He was struck crossing against the traffic signal, police said.
The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of this collision, Tucson police said. Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. No traffic citations have been issued, police said.
