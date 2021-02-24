 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Man fatally shot during domestic disturbance
Tucson police said 31-year-old man died at the scene of the shooting

Officers from the Tucson Police Department investigate a shooting at an apartment complex in the 100 block of W. Delano St. in Tucson, Ariz., on February 23, 2021. A 31-year-old man was killed in the incident.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance on Tucson's north side Tuesday, police said.

Nico Mark Santa Cruz was found by officers in an apartment complex in the 100 block of West Delano Street, near West Fort Lowell and North Stone Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said in a news release.

Detectives determined Santa Cruz was involved in a domestic disturbance at a residence and as it escalated he was struck by gunfire. Charges have not been filed and there are no suspects at large, Tucson police said.

The release does not say who fired the gun.

Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.

