Tucson police: Man killed in shooting at south side apartments

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday on Tucson's south side, officials said.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1951 E. Benson Hwy., the Tucson Police Department said in an email.

Officers found Rudy R. Romero, 20, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and began rendering aid.

Romero was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after arriving to the hospital, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act, police said. No suspects are currently in custody and detectives are following up on leads, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

