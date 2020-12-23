Tucson police: Man shot inside home dies later at hospital

Tucson police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside a home early Wednesday.
Just after midnight, officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of W. Blacklidge Drive, near West Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue, for a shooting.
Inside the home officers found a man with gunshot trauma. The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died several hours after arrival.
The man's name has not been released.
Detectives learned that the man was visiting a friend at the home when a argument occurred. Shortly after the argument, gunfire was heard.
Detectives believe other guests left prior to the police arriving.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.