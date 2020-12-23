 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Man shot inside home dies later at hospital
Tucson police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside a home early Wednesday.

Just after midnight, officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of W. Blacklidge Drive, near West Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue, for a shooting.

Inside the home officers found a man with gunshot trauma. The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died several hours after arrival.

The man's name has not been released.

Detectives learned that the man was visiting a friend at the home when a argument occurred. Shortly after the argument, gunfire was heard.

Detectives believe other guests left prior to the police arriving.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.

