 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tucson police: Man struck, killed crossing street

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday night as he crossed the street on the city's south side, Tucson police say.

Anthony D. Jones, 56, was crossing South 12th Avenue near Mission Manor Park about 8 p.m. when he was fatally struck, police said in a news release.

Jones was crossing 12th Avenue at West Calle Ramona, near the northeast corner of the park, when police say he was struck in the curb lane by a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver stopped after the crash and was cooperating with police as they continue to investigate.

The crash marked the 17th fatal pedestrian crash so far in 2022, police said.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Ukrainian toy factory is bringing joy to children during a time of war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News