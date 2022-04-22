Tucson police: Man struck, killed crossing street

A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday night as he crossed the street on the city's south side, Tucson police say.

Anthony D. Jones, 56, was crossing South 12th Avenue near Mission Manor Park about 8 p.m. when he was fatally struck, police said in a news release.

Jones was crossing 12th Avenue at West Calle Ramona, near the northeast corner of the park, when police say he was struck in the curb lane by a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver stopped after the crash and was cooperating with police as they continue to investigate.

The crash marked the 17th fatal pedestrian crash so far in 2022, police said.

