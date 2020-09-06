Tucson police: Pedestrian died after being hit by car

A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday on Tucson's west side, officials said.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of West Grant Road and North Jackrabbit Avenue, just west of I-10, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Leeann Nicole Forgason, 33, was pronounced dead on scene.

Forgason was crossing Grant Road from south to north when she was struck by a car going westbound, police said. The driver immediately pulled over and an officer determined the driver was not impaired when the crash happened. Speed does not appear to be a factor, police said.

The police department continues to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

