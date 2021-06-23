 Skip to main content
Tucson sees its first rain in 3 months
Tucson sees its first rain in 3 months

A pedestrian walked along Bilby Road on Wednesday as an early monsoon storm dropped a bit of isolated rain on the south side.  

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

On Wednesday, Tucson officially logged its first measurable rain since March 23, the National Weather Service says.

The city's official weather station is at Tucson International Airport, but residents reported rainfall in various other parts of the metro area, as well.  

The next few days are expected to again be dry and sunny, however, with a slim chance of rain returning on Sunday and a better chance coming Monday or Tuesday, according to the weather service. 

This three-month dry streak came after Tucson had its driest year — and its second-hottest year — on record in 2020, and a monsoon season so paltry last summer that it was nicknamed a "nonsoon." This year's summer storm season is expected to be wetter than that, at least.

