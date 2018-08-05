An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect today and Monday for Tucson and southern Arizona, the National Weather Service says.
The watch is in effect from about 10 a.m. today to 8 p.m. Monday for the metro area as well as southeast Pinal County.
Highs are expected to range from 105 degrees to 110 degrees, the forecast said.
Also, elevated humidity levels are predicted.
Strenuous outdoor activity should be avoided during the hottest part of the day and staying hydrated is crucial, the Weather Service says.