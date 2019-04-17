Blooming saguaro

A saguaro blooms in the Catalina Foothills. Blooms can be unpredictable, but peak blooms usually occur from mid-May to mid-June.

 photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson will see some cool temperatures today, but enjoy it while you can.

By Friday, the region will likely see the hottest temperatures of the year so far, in the mid-90s.

High: 73

Low: 51

