Another beautiful day for Tucson, as promised.
Southern Arizona will see highs in the upper 60s and the 70s today, with a bit of mid- and high-level clouds.
Fabulous late February temperatures with highs in the upper 60's and 70's across the region. Still considerable mid and high level cloudiness through the day today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KT8dK7Nxye— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 27, 2019
High: 74
Low: 45
Currently
Partly Cloudy, 49.8
Wind 0 MPH SSW, 80% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.9
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 55.1
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 60.7
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Overcast, 65.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Overcast, 68.5
Wind 2 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 70.9
Wind 1 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 71.7
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 4
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 72.5
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 72.6
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 2
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 71.2
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 68.0
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 63.4
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 60.2
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 57.5
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 55.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 52.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
12 am: Clear, 51.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 50.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 49.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 48.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 46.9
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 46.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 45.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 45.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 48.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 54.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 60.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 3
11 am: Clear, 64.7
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 5
12 pm: Clear, 68.1
Wind 1 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 6
1 pm: Clear, 71.2
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 6
2 pm: Clear, 73.1
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
3 pm: Clear, 73.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 3
4 pm: Clear, 74.2
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 2
5 pm: Clear, 73.0
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 69.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 64.9
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0