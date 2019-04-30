Saguaro blooms

A saguaro shows off its milky white blooms. Each flower blooms for less than a full day.

 Photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

Tuesday's temperatures will be cooler than normal, but the region will gradually warm up tomorrow and through the weekend.

The next seven days will be dry with some afternoon breezes.

High: 82

Low: 56

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles