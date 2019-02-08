Average winter temps are back!
Today and tomorrow will see temperatures in the high-60s with mostly clear skies.
Enjoy it while you can. By Monday temperatures 6 to 10 degrees below average could be back. Wet weather will likely return as well. Sunday southeast of Tucson could see scattered showers, as could northeast of the metro on Monday.
Weather officials say a stronger and wetter storm could move in late next week.
High: 69
Low: 41
