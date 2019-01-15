A weather system coming in from the west will bring light rains throughout parts of Pima, Pinal, Graham and Greenlee counties.
Weather officials say temperatures today will be right around normal for this time of year.
High: 69
Low: 46
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 43.7
Wind 0 MPH SW, 79% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 50.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 54.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 59.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 62.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Overcast, 65.7
Wind 6 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Overcast, 67.3
Wind 6 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 1
|
3 pm: Overcast, 66.9
Wind 6 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Overcast, 65.4
Wind 6 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Overcast, 63.8
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 9% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.3
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 12% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 57.7
Wind 4 MPH NW, 13% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 56.0
Wind 3 MPH NW, 16% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 54.0
Wind 3 MPH NW, 17% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 52.9
Wind 2 MPH S, 18% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 52.1
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.3
Wind 2 MPH SE, 4% chance precip.
82% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.7
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 49.0
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 48.4
Wind 3 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.8
Wind 3 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
92% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.4
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 5% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.2
Wind 3 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
91% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.3
Wind 3 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
91% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 50.0
Wind 4 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 54.0
Wind 3 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 57.7
Wind 2 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 61.0
Wind 1 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.2
Wind 2 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.3
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.8
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.5
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 63.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.3
Wind 4 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 57.6
Wind 4 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0