Rain is returning to the region tonight and into tomorrow.
Weather officials say another weather disturbance will bring scattered valley rain and mountain snow to Southeast Arizona tonight, with up to a third of an inch to the west and northeast of Tucson.
High: 67
Low: 46
Currently
Partly Cloudy, 46.4
Wind 0 MPH ESE, 88% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 50.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 55.0
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 58.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 2
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 61.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.6
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 2
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.2
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 65.6
Wind 5 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.1
Wind 5 MPH N, 1% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.8
Wind 4 MPH NNE, 2% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 57.8
Wind 4 MPH NNE, 3% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 55.8
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 2% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 53.5
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 3% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 52.3
Wind 3 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 51.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
12 am: Clear, 50.1
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 3% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 49.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 49.0
Wind 6 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 48.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 48.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 47.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 54.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 58.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 61.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 2
1 pm: Overcast, 64.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 2
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Overcast, 64.6
Wind 4 MPH SW, 4% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Overcast, 63.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 3% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Overcast, 61.9
Wind 4 MPH NW, 7% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Overcast, 59.8
Wind 4 MPH NW, 19% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Overcast, 57.8
Wind 4 MPH NW, 24% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0