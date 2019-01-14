Lauren Trench / for the Arizona Daily Star

Rain is returning to the region tonight and into tomorrow.

Weather officials say another weather disturbance will bring scattered valley rain and mountain snow to Southeast Arizona tonight, with up to a third of an inch to the west and northeast of Tucson.

High: 67

Low: 46

Currently

Partly Cloudy, 46.4
Wind 0 MPH ESE, 88% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

Tuesday

