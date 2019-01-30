Rincon Peak view

A view of distant Rincon Peak from the Fantasy Island trails park. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

 Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

Rain is still headed for Tucson beginning Thursday night and getting heavier through the weekend. High-elevation snow is also in store.

Compared to the bitter cold happening in much of the country, today's high temperature in the 70s is looking pretty nice.

High: 74

Low: 47

Currently

Partly Cloudy, 45.7
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 65% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 48.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 58.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 63.5
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.0
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.5
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 71.9
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 72.4
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 71.7
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Overcast, 70.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Overcast, 66.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Overcast, 63.2
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Overcast, 60.9
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Overcast, 58.8
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 56.5
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0

Thursday

12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 53.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 51.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 48.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 48.0
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 53.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 59.1
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 63.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.2
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 3
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 70.1
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 71.4
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 71.9
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 71.7
Wind 6 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.9
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.3
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.7
Wind 4 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
