Rain is still headed for Tucson beginning Thursday night and getting heavier through the weekend. High-elevation snow is also in store.
Compared to the bitter cold happening in much of the country, today's high temperature in the 70s is looking pretty nice.
Its good to be in the orange/red shading in Arizona, where forecast high temperatures are expected to be in the 60s/70s this afternoon. Much better than the bitter cold temperatures gripping much of the US. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Abdc8EwnT9— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 30, 2019
High: 74
Low: 47
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 45.7
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 65% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 48.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 58.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 63.5
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.0
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.5
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 71.9
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 72.4
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 71.7
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Overcast, 70.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Overcast, 66.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Overcast, 63.2
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Overcast, 60.9
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Overcast, 58.8
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 56.5
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 53.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 52.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 51.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 48.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 48.0
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.6
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 53.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 59.1
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 63.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.2
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 70.1
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 71.4
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 71.9
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 71.7
Wind 6 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.9
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.3
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.7
Wind 4 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0