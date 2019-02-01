Tucson rain
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

A storm moving across southern Arizona is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region this morning.

The heaviest rain will hit north of Tucson and could create slippery roads, so use caution while driving.

Storms and below average temperatures should continue well into next week.

High: 71

Low: 50

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara