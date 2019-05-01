Bloom and buds

A palo verde bloom and buds soon to open. — Credit: Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

It's the first of May, and you know what that means: a summary of April climate stats!

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with some clouds. The weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the lower-90s.

High: 88

Low: 57

