With the help of Jaleesa Lopez, 10, far right, her brother, Orlando Celaya, 1, sprays their brother, Marsaleno Oliver, 7, while cooling off in the splash pad at Catalina Park on July 23, 2018. Jessica Lopez, their mother, said the air-conditioning in the house broke down and she brought her kids to the splash pad to cool off. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

For three straight weeks, temperatures at the Tucson International Airport recorded below normal. 

That's the third longest streak since the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. The average high temperature for the last three weeks was 87.3 degrees, which is the coolest average temperature within those dates since 1917.

But don't get too excited. Higher temperatures are coming. 

Tucson is expected to see its first 100-degree day this weekend, with highs around 105 degrees next week.

Today's high: 99

Today's low: 69

