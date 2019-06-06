For three straight weeks, temperatures at the Tucson International Airport recorded below normal.
That's the third longest streak since the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. The average high temperature for the last three weeks was 87.3 degrees, which is the coolest average temperature within those dates since 1917.
But don't get too excited. Higher temperatures are coming.
Tucson is expected to see its first 100-degree day this weekend, with highs around 105 degrees next week.
Today's high: 99
Today's low: 69