Two die in northeast Tucson rollover crash

A teenage girl and a woman died in a rollover crash Saturday evening in northeast Tucson, officials said.

Nalani Jerido, 13, and Paloma Gavino, 26, were pronounced deceased on scene while the driver and two other passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover collision around 6 p.m. Saturday on Snyder Road just west of Houghton Road.

Snyder Road was closed for a few hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

