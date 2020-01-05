You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two die in northeast Tucson rollover crash
top story

Two die in northeast Tucson rollover crash

Snyder Road is closed west of Houghton Road due to a crash.

A teenage girl and a woman died in a rollover crash Saturday evening in northeast Tucson, officials said.

Nalani Jerido, 13, and Paloma Gavino, 26, were pronounced deceased on scene while the driver and two other passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover collision around 6 p.m. Saturday on Snyder Road just west of Houghton Road. 

Snyder Road was closed for a few hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News