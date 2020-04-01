Two Pascua Yaqui Tribe members die from coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.
Two women who were members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe died last weekend due to coronavirus, tribe officials said.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division is working with the Pima County Health Department to notify family members and are recommending anyone who was in close contact with the women to self-isolate.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division has been performing limited testing on the reservation, the tribe said in a news release.
No other information about the women was released.
As of Wednesday morning, the Pima County Health Department has reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 217 known cases.
Tucson, coronavirus
Cassie Phelps, food service employee for Tucson Unified School District, hands two students lunches and breakfast at Harold Steel Elementary School, 700 S. Sarnoff Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 31, 2020. TUSD is offering lunches and breakfast for students due to schools being canceled because of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Jolene Luquin, teaching assistant for Tucson Unified School District, organizes educational packets for a parent at Harold Steel Elementary School, 700 S. Sarnoff Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 31, 2020. The educational packets, for grades K-12, include the curriculum for all classes from science to math to history and others. It allows the students, parents and teachers to keep learning despite not being in the classroom, according to Karla Escamilla, TUSD public information officer. TUSD plans to have most of the paperwork online in the next couple of weeks, said Escamilla, as well as issue laptops to students who don't have access to a computer. TUSD is issuing these packets and online school due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Vanessa Richards, 18, left, and Ella Dotson, 17, take a selfie as their friend, Camilla Hamilton, 17, gets her photo taken by Vanessa's mother, Chrissi, along Scott Ave. in downtown Tucson on March 31, 2020. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the rest of the school year has been canceled. Richards, Dotson and Hamilton are seniors at Marana High School and will not have a formal graduation ceremony. The trio came to downtown to get photos of themselves in their caps and gowns.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Vanessa Richards, 18, left, and Ella Dotson, 17, adjust their mortar boards and hair in the window of a building along Scott Ave. in downtown Tucson on March 31, 2020. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the rest of the school year has been canceled. Richards and Dotson are seniors at Marana High School and will not have a formal graduation ceremony. The pair came to downtown to get photos of themselves in their caps and gowns.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Georgia Goodwin, volunteer, sews masks for hospital workers and the community at Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum, 5701 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum have made roughly 2,000 masks, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), in one week for local hospitals in Southern Arizona.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Along with other volunteers and employees, Paula Sanford, center, volunteer, sews masks for hospital workers and the community at Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum, 5701 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum have made roughly 2,000 masks, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), in one week for local hospitals in Southern Arizona.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Andy Cathey, Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum employee, sews masks for hospital workers and the community at Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum, 5701 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum have made roughly 2,000 masks, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), in one week for local hospitals in Southern Arizona.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Andy Cathey, Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum employee, sews masks for hospital workers and the community at Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum, 5701 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Cathey's Sewing and Vacuum have made roughly 2,000 masks, due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), in one week for local hospitals in Southern Arizona.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Rudy Arriaga, far left, and his mother, Dale, chat with Damian Velez, far right, general manager and Joseph Ashbacher before leaving with their takeout order at Bianchi's Italian Restaurant, 3640 W. Tangerine Road, in Marana, Ariz. on March 30, 2020. The Marana location will closed due to a drop in business.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A man wearing personal protective equipment works out at FitCore at Morris K Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 29, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Ruby Boulet-Stephenson waters the family's new backyard garden, on March 27, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Roccos Little Chicago Pizzeria sports the phrase "Eat the Rich" on its marquee, on March 31, 2020. The local pizza spot is currently closed due to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A pedestrian crosses N Church Street near the Historic Pima County Courthouse as downtown Tucson is nearly empty due to yesterday's stay-at-home order issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, on March 31, 2020. The mandate was put in place to stop the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Arizona.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A bank customer wears gloves while at a drive up ATM at Chase Bank, 8701 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 29, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
While traveling through Tucson, Canadians Lauri Buchanan and her husband Brian Buchanan, left, eat lunch with their friends Rhonda McDonald and her husband Pat McDonald, right, from Wyoming, outside of Whataburger, 6504 E. 22nd St., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan and Mr. and Mrs. McDonald were eating outside due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
David Cardinal, a sales associate at The Hub, works with a customer at the gun store located at 1400 S Alvernon Way, on March 28, 2020. The store saw an increase in customers during the last few weeks.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
An employee at The Hub, a gun store located at 1400 S Alvernon Way, works with a customer on March 28, 2020. The store saw an increase in customers during the last few weeks.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
After more than a week in isolation, Tami and Tedd Handy get the chance to dance as Mama Coal, Carra Stasney and Tim O'Connor give a street concert on Placita de Zacatal in the Casas Adobes neighborhood, Saturday, March 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Mama Coal, Carra Stasney and Tim O'Connor take to the great outdoors along Moonshroud Dr., in Catalina Shadows, Saturday, March 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
