Two Pascua Yaqui Tribe members die from coronavirus

Two women who were members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe died last weekend due to coronavirus, tribe officials said.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division is working with the Pima County Health Department to notify family members and are recommending anyone who was in close contact with the women to self-isolate.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division has been performing limited testing on the reservation, the tribe said in a news release.

No other information about the women was released.

As of Wednesday morning, the Pima County Health Department has reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 217 known cases.

