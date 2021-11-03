Two workers burned, another injured at Tucson golf course

Two workers suffered significant burns and another was injured in an accident at El Rio golf course Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred while the workers were renovating a clubhouse at the course, 1400 W. Speedway, near Interstate 10.
The workers were taken to a nearby hospital, the Tucson Fire Department said.
Fire cause investigators are on the scene.
#TucsonFire is on scene at El Rio Golf Course where an accident during renovation of the clubhouse left three workers injured, two with significant burns. They have been transported to a nearby hospital - fire cause investigators are on scene #TFD pic.twitter.com/CpTsQZQ570— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 3, 2021
