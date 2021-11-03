 Skip to main content
Two workers burned, another injured at Tucson golf course
alert

A patient is loaded into an AMR ambulance after a small flash over took place inside a clubhouse that is under renovation at the El Rio Golf Course, 1400 W. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson, Ariz. on November 3, 2021. According to Michael Colaianni, Tucson Fire Department public information officer, two people were transported with significant burns, while a third patient was taken for observation.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Two workers suffered significant burns and another was injured in an accident at El Rio golf course Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred while the workers were renovating a clubhouse at the course, 1400 W. Speedway, near Interstate 10. 

The workers were taken to a nearby hospital, the Tucson Fire Department said.

Fire cause investigators are on the scene.

