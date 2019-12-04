The Wednesday afternoon crash that injured a motorcyclist in north side Tucson has turned fatal police said.
Tucson Police spokesman Officer Frank Magos announced that the injured motorcyclist passed away from their injuries. The name of the motorcyclist will be released as soon as next of kin is notified.
Police detectives closed off the the area around North Flowing Wells Road and West Kleindale Road, near West Miracle Mile, to examine the crash scene, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.