The National Weather Service issued a brief tornado warning for the area northwest of Tucson Thursday afternoon.
The tornado warning, which was issued around 3:30 p.m., only lasted for 30 minutes until it was canceled.
It included the Marana, Picture Rocks and Rillito areas.
The weather service told residents to expect quarter size hail in the area.
Photos: Tropical Storm Lorena over Tucson and Arizona
Tropical Storm Lorena
TS Lorena over Tucson
Lightning in Scottsdale, Tropical Storm Lorena
