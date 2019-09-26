National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued a brief tornado warning for the area northwest of Tucson Thursday afternoon. 

The tornado warning, which was issued around 3:30 p.m., only lasted for 30 minutes until it was canceled. 

It included the Marana, Picture Rocks and Rillito areas.

The weather service told residents to expect quarter size hail in the area.

The warning comes three days after a tornado touched down near Willcox, damaging several homes, power lines and trees. 

