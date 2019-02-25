Morning light reveals snowfall on the Santa Catalina Mountains after a winter storm brought more than three feet to the summit, Feb. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

For those wanting to play in the snow, good news.

After being closed since last week, Catalina Highway, the road up Mount Lemmon, reopened around 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.  

Since Friday's big snow, the highway had only been open to employees and residents. 

The storm dumped 2.5 feet of snow on Mount Lemmon, officials say.

For updates on Pima County road conditions, call 520-547-7510.

