Pima County Sheriff's Department

Officials reopened the road to Mount Lemmon around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after adverse weather conditions caused officials to close it earlier in the morning. 

However, officials warned those heading up the mountain to use caution and watch for rock slides. 

For updates on Pima County road conditions, call 520-547-7510.

High: 54

Low: 30

