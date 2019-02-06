Officials reopened the road to Mount Lemmon around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after adverse weather conditions caused officials to close it earlier in the morning.
However, officials warned those heading up the mountain to use caution and watch for rock slides.
For updates on Pima County road conditions, call 520-547-7510.
Snow continues to fall across the the Catalina Mountains this morning. Rain has changed to snow down to around 4000ft, which catches Oracle. Don't be shocked to see a few wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain for portions of the Tucson Metro around 3000ft+. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7rKsfMCBYp— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 6, 2019
Safety tips for driving in snow/rain:
1. Expect the unexpected
You never know what could happen, so be prepared. Make sure you have extra supplies with you at all times.
ADOT recommends a fully charged cell phone, drinking water and an emergency kit. You should also make sure your gas tank is filled.
And if it's snowing, it might be a good idea to have a coat and some blankets. Gloves are good, too.
2. Wait it out
"When in doubt, wait it out!" ADOT says.
There's no shame in exiting a roadway to wait for a storm to pass.
"Get to a safe area as far off the roadway as possible," the agency says.
3. If need be, pull off to the right
If you're driving and are experiencing low- to zero-visibility conditions, pull your car off the road and as far right as possible.
ADOT says to turn off your lights, set the parking brake and remove your foot from the brake pedal.
"These steps reduce the chances that other drivers mistake your vehicle as the one to follow," ADOT says.
And in the event of a crash, call 911 and move your car out of traffic and into a safe area. The same goes for stalled vehicles.
"If your vehicle becomes nonoperational, raise the front hood and activate its flashing hazard lights to signal to other drivers and emergency responders that it is disabled," ADOT says.
4. Pay attention to road closures
If you happen to come across a road closure sign, don't drive around the sign.
Also, don't risk driving through a wash that may be flooded.
And in the event that traffic lights are knocked out, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.
5. Reduce your speed
In the event of heavy snowing or raining, reduce your speed and create a safe distance between your car and the one in front of you.
ADOT also recommends to avoid sudden braking and turn on your headlights.
6. Watch for hydroplaning
Hydroplaning happens when a thin layer of water gathers between your tires and the roadway.
Your vehicle might slide or drift because of it. ADOT says to ease your foot off the gas pedal, without braking suddenly. And if you are sliding, gently turn your steering wheel in the direction of the slide.
