Virus “devastating” to Tucson's typically robust festival season

After the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association decided to cancel its winter street fair, creative director Monique Vallery and her colleagues started making their way down a list of 500 artists, vendors and partners, calling each one to notify them of the decision.

It was part of “rough week” in a “devastating” year for the organization, which not only had to cancel its spring street fair, but has continued to deal with lower revenues spurned by the coronavirus pandemic at the 140 boutiques, bars and restaurants in the North Fourth Avenue historic corridor.

“We are feeling the fallout from that a little bit, but we want to do what’s best and right for our community,” said Vallery, who pointed out that 98 percent of their budget funding comes from the two fairs. “It’s crushing to watch our local businesses, and ours being one of them, being decimated. But in the same token, we’ve never experienced something like this.”

Over the next few months, Tucson’s streets will be abnormally empty during Tucson’s festival season, typically a six-month stretch that includes the city’s premier festivals, trade shows and cultural gatherings. Dozens of events have already been canceled, like the street fairs, postponed, like the El Tour De Tucson, or moved online, like the All Souls Procession, or the Tucson Festival of Books, as organizers, government officials and attendees shy away from gatherings that could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

In order to develop a path for the events to be continued in person, the Pima County Health Department, in conjunction with the city and county, earlier this month released a special event permit application to handle an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey that limits gatherings of more than 50 people. The 13-page application includes questions about physical distancing, hygiene requirements and attendance limits.