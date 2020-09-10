 Skip to main content
Watch live: Arizona Gov. Ducey discusses suicide prevention
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is joined by health and education leaders, veterans advocates and state lawmakers for a press conference about suicide prevention. They are slated to highlight support and resources and discuss state actions to help those with depression and other mental health issues.

Ducey will also provide an update on COVID-19.

Watch the livestream above or on Gov. Ducey's YouTube channel.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

