top story

Watch now: Fighting fire from sky

Crews battle the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains

  • Henry Brean

Fire crews fight the fire in the Catalinas near Pusch Ridge from the sky.

Watch to the end to see the beginnings of the red fire retardant drop, just as the tanker disappears behind the hill.

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

