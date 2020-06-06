Watch now: Fighting fire from sky

- Henry Brean
Watch to the end to see the beginnings of the red fire retardant drop, just as the tanker disappears behind the hill.
Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Henry Brean
Reporter
Henry joined the Star in 2019 after 25 years at Nevada newspapers. A Tucson native, he graduated from Amphi and earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He wrote about the environment for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 16 years.