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Days of extreme heat in Tucson was set to end Tuesday with temperatures dropping slightly and chances of rain returning to the daily forecast, the weather service said.

Tuesday still is set to be hot, the high is expected to reach 105 degrees, but it will be cooler that it was here over the weekend. The high temperature Sunday in Tucson was 108 degrees.

Meanwhile, Phoenix broke a daily heat record Sunday with its high temperature of 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

The rest of the week in Tucson should be in the low 100s with the possibility of showers mostly in the evenings, the National Weather Service in Tucson says.