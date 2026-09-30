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Mount Lemmon was doused Tuesday with more than four inches of rain, 24-hour rainfall totals show.

Rainfall gauges near Marana's West Tangerine and North Thornydale roads recorded 1.99 inches of rain. About 1.57 inches fell along South Wilmot Road near Interstate 10, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum showed 1.26 inches, Corona De Tucson showed .94 inches and West Ruthraff Road near North La Cholla Boulevard recorded .55 inches, according to figures compiled by Tucson's National Weather Service.

The rainfall total at Tucson International Airport on Tuesday evening was at .27 inches.

The system was moving out of Southeast Arizona on Wednesday and into New Mexico.

However, the weather service warned that residual moisture was capable of producing more storms on its way out.

Flash flooding was possible from storms in areas where the soil was already saturated from Tuesday, the weather service said Wednesday on social media.