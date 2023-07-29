“We haven’t seen damage this widespread" in years, a Tucson Electric Power spokesman said Saturday, after a series of storms Friday evening brought wind gusts over 60 mph, snapped more than 40 power poles, uprooted big trees and reportedly damaged some buildings around the metro area.

At the peak of the resulting power outages, more than 56,000 TEP customers were in the dark. Power was restored to about 40,000 overnight but approximately 16,000 were still out Saturday morning.

“The magnitude of the damage we’re seeing and the work we’re going to need to do to get everyone back in service is considerable," said TEP spokesman Joseph Barrios.

Cooling centers around the city have been made available by both Pima County and the city of Tucson for those affected.

Two ice distribution centers have also been set up. One is at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 W. Ajo Way, south of the main entrance and on the corner of Forgeus Avenue and East Milber Street. The second is in the Chuze Fitness parking lot at 5550 E. Grant Road.

TEP had more than 450 active repair jobs and expects work to last through the weekend, leaving potentially thousands without power.

A great amount of stress has been put on Tucson’s grid in efforts to reroute power, Barrios said. Until restoration and repairs are complete, TEP is asking customers to conserve use as much as they can, particularly Saturday afternoon and early evening.

This "wasn’t what you would call a typical cellular storm. This was more of a line of storms that moved into the city,” said Marc Singer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tucson. “It’s not like there was one discrete cell that came across town, it was kind of a conglomeration. ... When you get a line like that, on the front of it, you usually get really strong winds kind of announcing its presence.”

The severe thunderstorm warning was first issued by the weather service just before 6 p.m., with a second issued about 6:30 p.m. In total, NWS tallied 17 hospitals, 314 schools and over 750,000 people in the storms' path.

Tucson International Airport had wind gusts of 64 miles per hour. Due to the storm's multi-celled nature, locations throughout the metro area measured wind speeds anywhere from 30-50 miles per hour.

At Davis-Monthan Air Force Base wind gusts of 62 miles per hour were measured before downed trees and power poles caused outages for its lodging and dormitory residents, according to a post made to the base’s official Facebook page. As of about midnight their power was fully restored.

Tucson Parks & Recreation tweeted photos of massive trees felled in various parks, some with large root systems ripped from the ground and upended; it didn't say which parks. City crews will be busy on cleanup and repairs, the department noted.

Residents throughout the metro area also took to social media to post photos of downed trees, some of them blocking streets immediately after the storms, and of hail they variously described as being quarter- to golf-ball-sized.

Rainfall was widespread. The weather service measured 1.26 inches at Oro Valley Public Works, 1.18 inches at East Speedway and North Craycroft Road, and .44 inch at East Catalina Highway and North Houghton Road.

Some Tucsonans also tweeted that they had damage to their homes or properties, including at a condo complex in the area of East 22nd Street and Kolb Road, and to a roof in the Bear Canyon/Snyder Road area.

Winds knocked three power poles to the side and "two of them are now leaning against our apartment building near Ft. Lowell and Country Club," a resident tweeted Friday night.

"Pretty scary. A nearby power pole was on fire. There was all kinds of popping and zapping going on up and down the street, then a final zap: No power. Camino Seco & Broadway area," wrote another.

"It was a spectacular, vicious storm," tweeted a resident near Speedway and Camino Seco, adding: "I'm grateful to the folks that are out repairing whatever happened. Be safe, all."

Photos: Monsoon Storm knocks down Palo Verde trees at MSA Annex west of downtown Tucson