You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Westbound Cortaro Farms Road closed at I-10 Frontage Road in Marana

Westbound Cortaro Farms Road closed at I-10 Frontage Road in Marana

crime tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

West Cortaro Farms Road and I-10 Frontage Road westbound lanes are closed due to a crash, officials said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection. 

The department is asking drivers are asked to find alternate routes if they are traveling in the area.

No one was injured in the crash, the department said. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News