Westbound Cortaro Farms Road closed at I-10 Frontage Road in Marana

West Cortaro Farms Road and I-10 Frontage Road westbound lanes are closed due to a crash, officials said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection.
The department is asking drivers are asked to find alternate routes if they are traveling in the area.
No one was injured in the crash, the department said.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.
Stephanie Casanova
Reporter
Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.