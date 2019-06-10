An Arizona Game and Fish Department officer had to shoo away a mountain lion Monday from a home in Oro Valley.

 Arizona Game and Fish Department

The mountain lion was avoiding the midday heat by hanging out on the home's porch, the department showed in a video posted on Twitter. 

The mountain lion is seen running into the home's fence in an attempt to chase a deer. The department reminded Arizonans that mountain lion sightings usually increase as it gets hotter.

Mountain lion sightings should be reported to 623-236-7201. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.