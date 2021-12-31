Woman, 19, killed in wreck on Tucson's SW side

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash Thursday evening southwest of Tucson, officials say.

The wreck occurred about 5 p.m. near West Valencia Road and South Ignacio M. Baumea, a neighborhood street just east of Casino del Sol.

Vanessa Siqueiros was driving a Honda Accord north on Baumea when she collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Siqueiros was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured, the news release said.

The crash remains under investigation.