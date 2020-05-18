Woman fatally shot at motel on Tucson's south side
Tucson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a south side motel Sunday.

Christina Leeann Nunley, 34, died at the Days Inn at 1440 S Craycroft Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Nunley, who had been staying at the motel with her boyfriend and his children, was shot during a private meeting with an unidentified person in a different motel room, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.

