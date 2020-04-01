You are the owner of this article.
Woman injured in bicycle, car crash northwest of Tucson

A woman was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night involving a bicycle and a vehicle, officials said. 

Just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a crash at North Avra Road and West Manville Road in Picture Rocks, northwest of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, the department said.

The intersection has been closed and deputies are asking drivers to use alternate routes while they investigate. 

