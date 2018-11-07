With the holidays right around the corner, photos with Santa are a must — even for your furry friends.
This Saturday, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona will be hosting pet Santa photos.
Santa will take photos with your well-behaved and vaccinated dogs (big or small), cats, and family members.
"This is one of my favorite events of the year," Chief Development Officer Diana Canon said in a news release. "I love seeing all the pets who come dressed up. We bring our dogs each year to get their photo taken with Santa and use it as our Christmas card. It's a great feeling knowing we are supporting the homeless pets at HSSA."
Photos cost $15 and will be sent to you digitally. Proceeds go to the Humane Society.
Spots can be reserved here. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and is slated to end at 2 p.m. at 635 W. Roger Road near Oracle Road.