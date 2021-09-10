 Skip to main content
Looking back: 9/11 Tower Challenge in Tucson over the years
Looking back: 9/11 Tower Challenge in Tucson over the years

Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department take part in the 9/11 Tower Challenge at Arizona Stadium on September 11, 2017. Participants climbed 2,071 steps to memorialize the first responders who climbed stairs to save people at the Twin Towers. The event was hosted by the 911 Tower Challenge group and 100 Club of Arizona.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Since 2014, thousands of first responders, military members, and their families have attended the annual 9/11 Tower Challenge in Tucson to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Participants climbed 2,071 steps at Arizona Stadium in past years, equivalent to the 110 stories in the World Trader Center's Twin Towers. This year, the Tower Challenge will be held at the Tucson Convention Center the morning of Sept. 11.

Registration for the event has ended. For more information on the annual tribute, visit https://www.facebook.com/911TowerChallengeFoundation.  

Check out these photos from the Tower Challenges in recent years:

