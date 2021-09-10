Looking back: 9/11 Tower Challenge in Tucson over the years

Since 2014, thousands of first responders, military members, and their families have attended the annual 9/11 Tower Challenge in Tucson to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Participants climbed 2,071 steps at Arizona Stadium in past years, equivalent to the 110 stories in the World Trader Center's Twin Towers. This year, the Tower Challenge will be held at the Tucson Convention Center the morning of Sept. 11.

Registration for the event has ended. For more information on the annual tribute, visit https://www.facebook.com/911TowerChallengeFoundation.

Check out these photos from the Tower Challenges in recent years: