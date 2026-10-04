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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that lawyer and current Belarus envoy John Coale, who has been credited with the release of hundreds of prisoners, would be his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 15 prisoners last month after talks with Coale, who has been talking to Minsk for more than a year.

"John has already secured the return of over 65 Americans and Allied Citizens from Belarus over the last year, and negotiated the release of more than 800 political prisoners from multiple countries in Eastern Europe," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.