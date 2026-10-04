While the court has now ruled on whose rights are protected and where weapons are allowed, this case focuses on which firearms are covered by the Constitution, Verrilli said during a discussion of the upcoming term at Georgetown Law’s Supreme Court Institute.

Because millions of Americans own AR-15s, Verrilli is among the legal experts who predict the court will say they cannot be banned.

But he nonetheless thinks the case casts doubt on whether the court’s recent rule that modern gun regulations can’t stray too far from historical weapons regulations to pass constitutional muster is the right approach.

“This case, of all of the Second Amendment cases so far, at least in my mind, puts that question really starkly,” he said.

Blockbuster Trump cases?

Following a term that was packed with major rulings on Trump’s policies, the justices will vet two practices important to the president’s crackdown on immigration.

The court will decide whether the administration can detain millions of immigrants without giving them a chance to seek bond and whether it can deport immigrants to countries other than their own without letting them argue that they could be persecuted or tortured there.

Those cases are not as big as some of the Trump issues decided last term, which included the court’s rejection of the president’s sweeping tariffs and his attempt to redefine birthright citizenship.