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BUDAPEST — Hungary's government has asked parliament to make legally binding a nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States that the previous government of Viktor Orban signed in February.

The move shows that under Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who ousted Orban in an election earlier this year, Hungary will stick to the nuclear deal even though Washington had openly backed his predecessor before the April vote.

The Hungarian government submitted the bill the day before Foreign Minister Anita Orban, who is not related to the previous prime minister, met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and signed memorandums of understanding on energy and law enforcement cooperation in Washington on Thursday.

"The MOUs are key milestones, but they are part of the process. We are driven to take actions, to take action plans, and to have agreements," Anita Orban said after the signing ceremony and before starting her meeting with Rubio.

According to the bill, the agreement on civilian nuclear cooperation, signed during Rubio's February 16 visit, would become legally binding. The deal covers civilian nuclear energy including small modular reactors (SMRs), and it encourages Hungary to select US nuclear technology and companies as its main suppliers for new projects.

Parliament is likely to approve the bill as Magyar's government holds a two-thirds majority there.

Rubio visited Hungary two months before the April election and offered a robust endorsement of nationalist Viktor Orban, who ended up losing power after 16 years.