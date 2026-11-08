I can hear many of you saying: "But come on, Tom, this lady is just trying to help her grandma get her bank address changed." And I understand that point. But you've got to understand that the law is very clear on this. As long as people are mentally capable of handling their own Social Security affairs, they have that right to the privacy of their records.

And those two words, "mentally capable," are the key to being able to help someone with his or her Social Security affairs. Or to turn that around, if a person is mentally incapable of handling their own business with Social Security, you, or some other close family member, can be appointed what the SSA calls their "representative payee."

So let me address the woman who wrote about her 90-year-old grandma. If grandma is just having a hard time getting around but she is still in a good mental state of mind, then she (with whatever help you can give her) is going to have to take care of her own Social Security business. For example, with your help, she can call the SSA at 800-772-1213 or go online at www.socialsecurity.gov to change her direct deposit information.

But if Grandma ever reaches the point where she is no longer mentally capable of dealing with Social Security matters, then contact the SSA and file to be her representative payee. You will fill out a short form, and you will be asked to get a doctor or some other medical professional to sign a statement indicating that your grandma is no longer mentally able to handle her Social Security affairs.

Once your claim is approved, grandma's checks will come in your name. For example, if you are Jane Doe and she is Mary Doe, the account will show benefits payable to "Jane Doe for Mary Doe."