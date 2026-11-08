Musk plans to retire the rocket and replace it with Starship, currently under development in South Texas. It is the largest rocket ever constructed, and Musk sees it as key to launching hundreds of thousands of data centers into orbit. NASA also has contracted with the company to use the rocket on its missions ferrying astronauts to and landing them on the Moon.

Musk’s other big business, Tesla, even prior to the midterm election results, has been hit by slower sales, competition from China overseas and the loss of federal EV tax credits because of the Trump administration’s policy position that climate change is a hoax.

With gas prices rising due to the Iran war, Tesla’s vehicle deliveries increased slightly in the third quarter, but at a little over 486,000 was still down from 497,000 a year earlier.

Musk has downplayed the sales slump at Tesla, focusing on the company’s future as a maker of autonomous vehicles and taxis. But with Democrats in charge of both houses of Congress, there could be greater regulatory pushback because of safety concerns.

“We think the market fears Democrats will look to target Tesla,” said Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein in a note Wednesday.

Musk disclosed last month that the boards of both Tesla and SpaceX were evaluating whether to pursue a merger of the two companies, which Musk said could make sense because of the companies’ shared AI ambitions.

However, such a tie-up would be the largest in history and would almost certainly raise antitrust concerns that Democrats would seize upon. Analysts said it would make sense to have any merger completed before Trump’s term is over.