A Phoenix lawyer accused of filing lawsuits against numerous small businesses over unfounded allegations of violations of federal and state laws on disabilities has been suspended from practicing law while attorney discipline proceedings against him are pending.
An interim suspension order issued Wednesday by the Arizona Supreme Court's presiding disciplinary judge says attorney Peter Strojnik caused or is likely to cause "immediate and substantial harm" to others.
Officials said Strojnik filed more than 1,860 complaints in federal or state court after conducting little or no investigation and that he collected $1.2 million in settlements, mainly in attorney fees.
Strojnik argued against being suspended, saying courts could resolve any legal filings and that an interim suspension would severely harm him.
He previously said the only way to enforce the civil rights of minority groups such as the disabled community is through private litigation.