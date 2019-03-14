PHOENIX — An Arizona man who police say shot and critically wounded three other men and kidnapped his girlfriend is in custody.
Phoenix police on Thursday say officers in neighboring Glendale found 24-year-old Eddison Jesus Noyola and his girlfriend in a stolen vehicle.
The manhunt for Noyola began Tuesday night when Noyola allegedly stole a gun and car from relatives.
Those family members weren't hurt but police say two men were shot at a location several miles away in Phoenix and then a third was shot about 20 minutes later at another location in Phoenix. That's where his girlfriend, 30-year-old Andrea Dixon, was taken.
There is no word yet if Noyola has been charged.