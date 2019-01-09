CAMERON — Four Colombian tourists were among six people who died in a head-on collision on a northern Arizona highway.
The Department of Public Safety says the tourists were on U.S. 89 near Cameron on Saturday when a maroon Kia crossed over the striped median and hit their car. DPS spokesman Bart Graves says the Kia had been reported traveling at a recklessly high speed.
DPS identified the tourists Wednesday as 22-year-old sisters Juliana Pena Delgado and Manuela Pena Delgado and their parents, 60-year-old Carlos Mario Pena Jaramillo and 58-year-old Soriada Delgado Sierra. Spokesman Bart Graves says he's unsure of their hometown.
The driver of the Kia, 18-year-old Javas Cody, and his passenger, 39-year-old Aaron Chee, also died. Both were from Kayenta on the Navajo Nation.
DPS says it's still investigating what led to the collision.